A New Harmony resident is hoping to find the person who penned a message that washed up in the Wabash River.

The message, sent by Abbey Bradford of West Lafayette, traveled for an unknown distance and amount of time inside of a bottle before being discovered in Posey County.

The message reads “Who ever gets this! My name is Abbey Bradford. I am a girl. I live in West Lafayette, IN. You can call me at ****. Love, Abbey.”

