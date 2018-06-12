Home Indiana Evansville Giant Anteater Finds a Home at Mesker Park Zoo June 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Mesker Park Zoo has a new creature that they are excited for attendees to see.

The newest resident is a giant male anteater named Mr. Pickles.

He was born at Potawatomi Zoo in November 2016 and is now on exhibit in Mesker’s South America section.

This particular species has not been at the zoo in more than 50 years, and it’s estimated that there are fewer than 5,000 remaining in the wild.

Giant anteaters range from 60 to 90 pounds.

These animals don’t have teeth, and instead use their long tongues to gather close to 30,000 ants and termites each day.

Comments

comments