From household pets to those in a zoo – all animals need enrichment. Mesker Park Zoo will show everyone what zookeepers do to provide a healthy and enriching environment for the animals on display.

Animal Enrichment Day is set for Saturday, August 5th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden. All of this weekend’s activities are free with regular Zoo admission.

For more information, visit Mesker Park Zoo.

Comments

comments