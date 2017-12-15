Home Indiana Evansville Mesker Park Zoo Will Offer Two Dollar Zoo Days December 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

If you’re looking for something fun to do, Mesker Park Zoo is offering discounted admission to its facility. Admission will be two dollars per person Monday through Friday until December 29th. You will not need to use a coupon to receive the discount.

On days when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, some of the animals may have access to both their indoor and outdoor exhibits.

There are several new animals at the zoo, including Rupert the Rhino (Kley Memorial Building), Capybara (Amazonia), Mexican Grey Wolf (North America), Sand Cat (Kley Memorial Building), and Bactrian Camel (Asia/Australia).

Mesker Park Zoo continues their normal operating hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all holidays, including Christmas Day. The Engelbrecht Carousel is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

