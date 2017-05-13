Mesker Park Zoo Reveals New Arrivals

Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville has some cute new arrivals. Just in time for Mother’s Day, 2 African crested porcupines and 4 prairie dogs were born.

The boy and girl porcupettes were born April 30TH and are named “June Bug” and “Sneedy.” Zoo officials say the babies have wasted no time becoming adventurers.

Leigh Ramon says, “They are all very curious and they run around right away. Porcupines right from birth are all over the place, exploring their environment so it has been a lot of fund watching them root around and explore. Watching them do what their parents do.”

Zoo officials say the 4 prairie dog pups’ birth date is unknown, because they typically do not leave their burrow until they are 6 weeks old.

All 4 pups were too shy of 44News cameras to make an appearance Saturday afternoon.

