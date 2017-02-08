Mesker Park Zoo To Host Orchid Escape Exhibit

It may be cold outside, but in a part of Mesker Park Zoo, it’s far from that. Starting this weekend you can immerse yourself in hundreds of unique orchids on display. Mesker Park Zoo will have a preview party for the Orchid Escape Exhibit Friday, February 10th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be south American, food music and art at the preview event. Tickets are $49 per person. Mesker Park Zoo will host the Orchid Escape Exhibit beginning Saturday, February 11th through March 18th.

For more information and tickets, visit Mesker Park Zoo’s Orchid Escape.





