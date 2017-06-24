Mesker Park Zoo Holds Soft Opening for Carousel

Another round of memories is back at the Mesker Park Zoo. The zoo held a soft opening for the Engelbrecht Carousel.

Zoo officials hope the new carousel will mean as much to future generations as it did to people in the past. The $3 million dollar carousel project includes a merry go around, event space, and an aviary.

Zoo member Paige Ambrose says, “My mother-in-law she was telling me how she remembered it from across the street and how she was super excited it was opening as well.”

Mesker Park Zoo Director says now the zoo will focus on opening a penguin exhibit and update the Africa exhibit.

