Mesker Park Zoo Director Resigns

The man who has led Mesker Park Zoo for the last eight years is leaving. Amos Morris has turned in his resignation to take the job of Deputy Director/Chief Operating Officer at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, California.

Morris is leaving as several of his most high profile projects are about to become reality, including an aviary and penguin exhibit and a new carousel. The carousel is scheduled for completion this summer.

Director of Operations Erik Beck will become the interim director of the zoo when Morris leaves at the end of the month. Beck has been at the zoo for 22 years.

A time line for hiring a new director has not been released.

