The Englebrecht Carousel should be up and running at Mesker Park Zoo this summer.



The Board of Park Commissioners met Wednesday, approving a measure to receive an operations permit.

The animals built into the ride are already in place, and officials are now working on the outside of the building.

The ride is expected to last two and a half minutes and will be ready for rides by early summer.

The official date has not been set.

Comments

comments