Home Indiana Evansville Mesker Park Zoo Builds Artificial Stream for Eastern Hellbender Salamanders August 17th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

No one has ever been able to successfully breed Eastern Hellbender Salamanders in a habitat that matches their own. The Mesker Park Zoo hopes to go where no one has before, so they turned their commissary into an artificial stream.

The stream mimics the salamander’s home in the Blue River in Southeast Indiana. They feed them a diet that resembles what they would be eating and keep the water temperature to historic averages. This way they can best have the salamanders live and breed in an area that closely resembles what they are used to.

This should help as the Mesker Park Zoo plans to release the salamanders back into the wild just as soon as they are able to breed enough. They currently have 19 Eastern Hellbenders which is a big improvement considering estimates show only 20 in the wild.

The amphibians start breeding as the weather cools down, so they should get to mating in their new stream home coming soon. Only time will tell if that bears the eggs that Mesker Park Zoo would need to become the first.

Comments

comments