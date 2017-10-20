Home Indiana Evansville Mesker Park Will Celebrate Halloween With Boo At The Zoo October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Halloween is right around the corner and that means Boo at the Zoo is back. This is an annual event for Halloween family fun with live entertainment, decor, a trick or treat trail, storytelling, animal encounters, and more.

This event kicks off Friday, October 20th at 5 p.m. through Sunday, October 22nd and Friday, October 27th through Sunday, October 29th.

Friday and Saturday it runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for zoo members and $8 for non-members. Infants and one year olds get in for free. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Englebrecht Carousel will also be open during this event and it requires two tokens per person.

For more information and tickets, visit Mesker Park’s Boo at the Zoo.





