Mesker Park Receives National Attention For Effort To Breed Rare Salamander August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Mesker Park Zoo is receiving national attention for its effort to breed a rare kind of Salamander. It’s the only zoo in the country trying to get Eastern Hellbenders to reproduce, they’re especially difficult to work with.

In order to get the breeding process started, zookeepers need to build an artificial stream that mimics natural water flow. Then the Hellbenders will decide to mate and lay eggs in the stream.

The Hellbender is extremely rare, and also extremely large. Those Salamanders can grow to be more than two feet long and live as long as 30 years.

Wildlife experts hope the breeding plan can help return Hellbenders to their natural habitat, where their numbers are currently dwindling.

