Home Indiana Evansville Mesker Park Kicks Off Annual Boo at the Zoo Event October 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Mesker Park Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit! Boo at the Zoo is happening now, the event kicked off Friday.

The not-so-scary event includes animal encounters trick-or-treat stations, a hayride, live entertainment and more.

Admission is $6 for zoo members and $8 for nonmembers.

Boo at the Zoo runs this weekend and next weekend.

