Merry Christmas! Tri-State Weather Outlook for Today & Beyond

Warm front has been a little sluggish to push northward so far, but it is accelerating to the north now. So, as of 9:16 a.m. on this Christmas morning, temperatures vary from 37 to 54 from north to south with warm front lined up from Harrisburg to Madisonville. Warm advection fog is widespread around the area, a good chunk of it dense fog. There are some showers along & just north of the warm front & those will pass with passage of the warm front.

Once the warm front passes, fog should lift rapidly, wind increase quickly & temperatures should soar. With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, highs of 60 in the far north to 68 in the south are likely today with strong southerly winds & largely dry conditions.

Tonight will be remarkably warm with temperature steady or rising at 62-69 with gusty southerly winds.

A band of rainfall with diffuse line of a few/soem t’storms on or ahead of the leading edge will pass Monday. Highs of 64-70 are likely ahead of the line with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & windy conditions from the south & southwest. At this point, the tendency for undercutting with the front & better dynamics & instability to our west will mitigate isolated severe potential. This will be followed by clearing & lows in the 30s tomorrow night.

After dry weather & 40s to 50 Tuesday, more rainfall is likely mid- to late-week. Highs in the 40s & 50s are likely, but some 60s may sneak in, depending on how far north a warm front gets.

40s to 50 return late week-next weekend with perhaps more rainfall as we enter January.

Given the rainfall, some river flooding still looks possible in early January.

No sign of any substantial cold weather until near mid-January when an Arctic blast may bring even colder weather than we felt in December.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments