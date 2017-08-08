Home Illinois Mermet Springs to Host Eclipse Scuba Diving August 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

One Illinois community is offering an interesting option for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse from the water. Mermet Springs is putting the package together for later this month.

People can take part in activities including diving training, special glasses to view the eclipse, and a special lunch. 44News will bring you complete coverage of the eclipse.

44News will be live from Madisonville with a look at events around the area and what it all means for the Tri-State. That starts at 1 p.m. August 21st right here on Fox44.

