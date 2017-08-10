Merit Commission Terminates Loveless From Fire Department

The Evansville Fire Merit Commission votes to terminate a former fire fighter accused of rape. The merit commission voted five to zero to remove Michael Loveless from the department.

Loveless was charged with rape, but reached a plea deal in the case and all his charges were dropped. He pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.

A judge sentenced him to one year of reporting probation.

In February 2016, Loveless was accused of holding a victim against her will, threatening her with a knife, and raping her.

Loveless has been on unpaid administrative leave since his arrest.

He worked with the Evansville Fire Department for 11 years.

