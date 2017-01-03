Merit Board To Increase Accountability & Transparency

Five individuals taking an oath of office Tuesday afternoon, promising to serve on the Merit Board that will oversee the Princeton Police Department. The board was established in 2016 under Mayor Brad Schmitt in efforts to increase transparency and accountability.

Princeton Police officials tell me the department has wanted a merit board for years. The board was formally established as of January 1, 2017. Board members will be responsible for things like hiring, discipline and promotions within the department. Prior to the merit board being established the Board of Public Works conducted official business for Princeton Police.

Chief Derek McGraw says all appointees are citizens of the city who have a stake in the department’s success, “The mayor still gets his voice in there with his two appointments, the officers get a voice now which we’ve never had before and the city council gets a voice which they’ve never had before so it opens it up. These are all public meetings like city council or county council meetings so that’s where transparency really comes into play.”

Princeton Police officer’s appointed Rick Hickrod and Barett Doyle, Princeton City Council appointed Nancy Griffeth. Mayor Schmitt’s appointees include Cynthia Schrodt and George Ballard who will serve as president of the board. Official business discussions are expected to begin in March, the merit board is scheduled to meet again February 7th.

