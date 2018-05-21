Home Indiana Evansville Mental Health and Jail Overcrowding Discussed at VCSO Roundtable May 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office sit down with state leaders to discuss a number of issues at the sheriff’s office.

Among the topics, they addressed mental health and how to best treat these inmates and jail overcrowding. Right now more than 100 inmates from Vanderburgh County are staying at other jails in the Tri-State.

That’s also an issue at the jail in Perry County. Monday’s talk also focused the increase in theft in the region as more people try to find money for drugs.

Though one thing officials from Vanderburgh, Knox, Gibson and Perry counties all agree with in order to fix and address these problems they need money and support.

“You know if we had a $500,000 fire truck without a fire hose and they pulled up to a structure fire and watched the house burns down how long would we allow a fire truck to operate without a fire hose you’d have firefighters the great equipment but they’re lacking one element to put the fire out and id say it would last about one fire but in law enforcement we see time and again that we are underfunded and no one cares,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Knox County officials say they need more money and resources to tackle the heroin problem and the rise in crime connected to the use of this drug.

