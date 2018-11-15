Home Indiana Evansville Mental Evaluation Ordered For Man in Gas Station Stabbing November 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of stabbing a 60-year-old in the neck at an Evansville gas station is ordered to have a mental evaluation.

Andrew Buttrum is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness. Evansville police say in September Buttrum and the victim were at the Marathon on Louisiana Street.

Police say the victim told Buttrum to not buy cookies he had in his hands to purchase and that’s when Buttrum pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

The man survived the attack and Buttrum was later arrested. The results of Buttrum’s court-ordered evaluation will be shared at a hearing in February.

