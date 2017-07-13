Men’s Wearhouse National Suit Drive

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Men’s Wearhouse for its National Suit Drive.

Over 750 store locations are taking part in the effort for the month of July.

From July 1 – July 31, Men’s Wearhouse is hosting its tenth annual National Suit Drive where stores across the nation will be collecting gently used men’s and women’s professional attire (suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes) to give unemployed individuals in need a chance to look their best as they re-enter the workforce. Over the past nine years, the National Suit Drive has collected more than 1.3 million items of clothing.

Each individual who donates to the National Suit Drive will receive a coupon for 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items at Men’s Wearhouse (excluding shoes, clearance and Exceptional Value items).

For more information, please visit www.nationalsuitdrive.com.

Comments

comments