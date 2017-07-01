Men’s Warehouse Accepting Old Suits for A Good Cause

The Men’s Warehouse is looking to take in old suits for a good cause. The store is accepting donations as part of a yearly suit drive.

The suits and other donated items are dry cleaned and then given to United Caring Services. Men’s Warehouse hopes the donated suits are able to help men and women get back into the work force.

People who donate will get a credit for 50% off their next purchase at the Men’s Warehouse.

If you’re interested, the suit drive lasts the entire month of July.

