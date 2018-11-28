Men’s Fall Fashion Trends for 2018

We tend to concentrate on women’s fashion, but more and more men in the Tri-State have been asking, how do I update my wardrobe?

Here with the answer is our resident stylist, Heather Hanson!

She says one of the focal themes of the men’s Fall/Winter 2018 season is incredibly a sensible one: outdoor gear.

Workwear, hiking and camping styles, and high performance fabrics are all trending for men this season.

Surprisingly, instead of urging consumers to invest in sheer shirts or backless loafers this fall and winter, designers are presenting outerwear like hoodies, zip-up tops, logo t shirts, and jackets .

She also says that street-wear is dominating this season.

High fashion labels have traditionally catered to designs for the upper-class who attend exclusive social-events, resort travel, and polo matches, which caused them to be unattainable to the average consumer…streetwear seems to be the antidote.

Unlike women, dressing up is not appealing to the current male consumer…

Comfortability, practicality, and making an impact with logos and color is…people are into branding themselves and the use of the current fashion trends make that easier to do and more economically affordable.

Outdoor gear, streetwear, and logos all ways to update your wardrobe to get a trendier look.

Good luck, guys.

