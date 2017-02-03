44News | Evansville, IN

Meningitis Bill in Indiana Moves to Senate

Meningitis Bill in Indiana Moves to Senate

February 3rd, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Indiana House Bill 10-69 passed the House of Representatives and now moves on to the Senate.

Bill 10-69 aims to prevent Meningitis outbreaks. It would require Indiana college students to receive the Meningococcal Vaccination. Currently, state law requires that children in grades 6 through 12 receive the vaccination.

Meningitis is an illness caused by a bacterial infection. It can cause severe brain damage and be fatal.

If Bill 10-69 passes in the Senate, it would go into effect on July 1st of 2018.

John Werne

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.