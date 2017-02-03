Home Indiana Meningitis Bill in Indiana Moves to Senate February 3rd, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Indiana House Bill 10-69 passed the House of Representatives and now moves on to the Senate.

Bill 10-69 aims to prevent Meningitis outbreaks. It would require Indiana college students to receive the Meningococcal Vaccination. Currently, state law requires that children in grades 6 through 12 receive the vaccination.

Meningitis is an illness caused by a bacterial infection. It can cause severe brain damage and be fatal.

If Bill 10-69 passes in the Senate, it would go into effect on July 1st of 2018.

