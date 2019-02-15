Mended Hearts Helping Local Patients With Heart Issues

February is heart month, but it has nothing to do with Valentine’s day instead it’s all about heart health. Struggling with heart health issues can be tough not only on the patient but also their families. Mended Hearts and Mended Little Hearts offer support to heart patients and their families in a very personal way.

That’s because the volunteers have been in their shoes and know what they’re going through. Jana Stewart and Julie Stucki were both born with heart defects. Their own struggles inspired their creation of a local Mended Little Hearts.

“I mean a family is told they have to have heart surgery. Not only does it affect the patient, it affects the family, it affects the children, the grandchildren, everybody,” says Stewart.

That’s why Mended Hearts is so important to support those families and alleviate their fears. “To let them know there’s life after heart surgery. That this doesn’t mean you’re gonna have to just sit on a shelf for the rest of your life. You get to go on,” says Stewart.

Stucki was only 18 months when she had her first of five open heart surgeries.

“I have no idea what my parents were going through, and they had no one to talk to. That’s why this support group is so crucial because all of these families get to talk to other moms and dads going through the same thing,” says Stucki.

After her fourth surgery, Stucki ended up in cardiac rehab at Deaconess Hospital as a patient now she works there. “A year later a position opened up, and I get to experience every day helping patients that have went through this. If I see that they’re struggling with depression or anxiety because of it, then that’s when I step in and say, ‘ok you know I’m a patient as well,” says Stucki.

Although most Mended Hearts volunteers have been affected by heart health issues, anyone can be a volunteer. Anyone wanting to volunteer can visit their website: Mended Hearts.

