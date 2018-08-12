Home Kentucky Men Get Pulled Over For Seatbelt Violation, But Arrested For Drugs August 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

Two men in Owensboro are arrested for drugs after one man runs away from a traffic stop.

Jeremiah Chapman and James Jennings were pulled over by Kentucky State Police around 10 A.M., in Daviess County for a seatbelt violation. During the stop, Jennings ran from the car, and it was determined that he had an active warrant out for his arrest. KSP found Jennings about one mile down the road. After catching Jennings, KSP searched the vehicle and found about 18 grams of bath salts, marijuana, paraphernalia and tools. KSP believe that those tools are used for Burglary.

Jeremiah Chapman was charged with:

1) Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense

2) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3) Resisting Arrest

4) Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

5) Possession of Burglary Tools

James L. Jennings was charged with:

1) Failure to Wear Seatbelt

2) Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st Offense

3) Possession of Marijuana

4) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

5) License to be in Possession

6) No Registration Plates/Receipt

7) Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Both Jennings and Chapman were taken into custody and transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Comments

comments