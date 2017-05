Three Memorial senior football players will commit to play at the next level Thursday.

According to a release, Dalton Walsh will sign to play football at Washington University in St. Louis. Neil Hayhurst will commit to play football at Wabash College, and Peyton Head will commit to play football at Hanover College.

Their signings are scheduled for Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at the high school.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments