Matthew Schadler is a state champion.

After finsishing second last year, Schadler posted a school-record 1,600 meter run time of 4:07.83 and made sure to win a state title this time around.

Schadler held on to beat Cole Hocker of Indianapolis Cathedral after taking the lead on the final lap.

The Indiana Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year will head to Indiana University in the fall.

