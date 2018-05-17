Memorial’s Schadler, Cunningham Run Past Competition at Sectionals

Memorial seniors Matthew Schadler and Stacen Cunningham are running their courses as champions.

Cunningham, a Lee University Track commit, won the 100 meter hurdles sectional crown for a second straight year with a time of 14.54 seconds. That time sets a new personal record, surpassing his previous best-time of 14.6 seconds. Cunningham tells 44News he started running track as a freshman.

Schalder, an Indiana University commit, ran the mile in 4 minutes and 14 seconds. Both runners placed in other events.



Comments

comments