Memorial’s Meeks, Tecumseh’s Beard Named IHSBCA All-State

Several players and teams across the Tri-State put together strong campaigns in 2018.

However, two seniors stood out above the rest enough to receive All-State honors from the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Outfielder Caleb Meeks of Memorial High School and shortstop Aaron Beard of Tecumseh both found themselves on the list put out by the organization Friday.

Meeks batted well over .400 for his second straight season and that success helped the Tigers become one of the best teams in Class 3A.

Meanwhile, Beard propelled the Braves to new heights with his historic season.

Beard batted over .500 on the year with nine home runs as the Braves reached the semi-state round for the first time since 2010.

Several players received honorable mentions, including Zach Messinger of Castle and state runner-up Tucker Schank of Southridge.

The full list of players can be found below:

Class 4A

–First Team–

-Pitchers-

Garrett Burhenn (Lawrence Central)

Luke Albright (Fishers)

Grant Richardson (Fishers)

Avery Short (Southport)

Braydon Tucker (Northview)

-Catcher-

Hayden Jones (Fort Wayne Carroll)

-First Baseman-

Ethan English (Jeffersonville)

-Second Baseman-

Cam Dennie (Plymouth)

-Third Baseman-

Matt Wolff (Fishers)

-Shortstop-

Craig Yoho (Fishers)

-Outfielders-

Ryan Robison (New Albany)

Ian McCutcheon (Huntington North)

Damon Lux (Shelbyville)

–Honorable Mention–

Riley Perlich (Fort Wayne Carroll)

Austin Peterson (Chesterton)

Zach Messinger (Castle)

Derek Haslett (Indianapolis Cathedral)

Ryan Bolda (Crown Point)

Chandler Banic (LaPorte)

Zyon Avery (Ben Davis)

Alec Brunson (DeKalb)

Kollyn All (McCutcheon)

Kiel Brenczewski (Fishers)

Chase Hug (Pike)

Jacob Daftari (Hamilton Southeastern)

Brock Cooper (Hobart)

Justin Graves (Lake Central)

Jared Miller (Elkhart Central)

Brigham Booe (Northview)

Riley Hershberger (Logansport)

Riley Bertram (Zionsville)

Tucker Platt (Logansport)

Alan Perry (Seymour)

Benji Nixon (Plymouth)

Matthew Meyer (Westfield)

Tyler Finke (Columbus North)

JJ Woolwine (Fishers)

Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville)

Evan Allen (McCutcheon)

Ryan Bolda (Crown Point)

Payton Kerr (Penn)

Tyler Owens (Noblesville)

Drew Hasson (Columbus East)

Class 3A

–First Team–

-Pitchers-

Michael Doolin (Andrean)

Ashton Guyer (Western)

Trevor Ankney (Indian Creek)

-Catchers-

Derek Wagner (Tri-West)

Angel DiFederico (New Haven)

-First Baseman-

Pat Mills (Western)

-Second Baseman-

Nolan Isaacs (Lakeland)

-Third Baseman-

Sam Beier (Wheeler)

-Shortstop-

Sammy Steimel (Sullivan)

-Outfielders-

Eli Helton (Lawrenceburg)

Clay Thompson (Andrean)

Caleb Meeks (Evansville Memorial)

Cade McCoin (Mississinewa)

–Honorable Mention–

Sullivan Swingley (Yorktown)

Tyler Wheeler (Silver Creek)

Ethan Larason (Maconaquah)

Robbie Berger (John Glenn)

Dillon Olejnik (Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter)

Brady Gumpf (South Bend St. Joseph)

Sammy Barnett (Silver Creek)

Jake Andriole (Guerin Catholic)

Bryson McNay (Silver Creek)

Dawson Read (Indian Creek)

Max Moser (Jay County)

Cole Stigleman (Jay County)

Michael Machnic (John Glenn)

Eric Doyle (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger)

Dylan Whitt (Silver Creek)

Chase Springmeyer (Greensburg)

Hayden Schott (Culver Military Academies)

Eddie Morris (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger)

Tanner Clark (Columbia City)

Class 2A

–First Team–

-Pitchers-

Grant Besser (South Adams)

Ty Bothwell (Boone Grove)

-Catcher-

Luke Stock (Henryville)

-First Baseman-

Joe Butz (Heritage Christian)

-Second Baseman-

Joel Mounts (Heritage Christian)

-Third Baseman-

Kipp Fougerousse (Linton Stockton)

-Shortstops-

Drew Buhr (Austin)

Logan Ryan (Hebron)

-Outfielders-

Zander Kottka (Union County)

Spencer Ballinger (Oak Hill)

Sam Schoonveld (Clinton Prairie)

–Honorable Mention–

Landon Weins (Frankton)

Jake Marin (Lafayette Central Catholic)

Shane Harris (North Posey)

Joey Weller (Union County)

Cameron Holycross (Lapel)

Matt Panagouleas (South Vermillion)

Logan Seger (Southridge)

Ben Berenda (Lafayette Central Catholic)

Wes Transier (Oak Hill)

KJ Roudebush (Tipton)

Easton Good (Lewis Cass)

Mason Miller (Union County)

Trever Zink (Forest Park)

Tyler Burton (Knightstown)

Tucker Schank (Southridge)

Garett Stanley (Wapahani)

Carson Dolezal (Tipton)

Class 1A

–First Team–

-Pitchers-

Lucas McNew (Borden)

Blake Harner (Northfield)

-Catcher-

Duncan Gerkin (Orleans)

-First Baseman-

Jay Hammel (South Newton)

-Second Baseman-

Trey Waddups (Pioneer)

-Third Baseman-

Nate Johnson (Pioneer)

-Shortstop-

Aaron Beard (Tecumseh)

-Outfielders-

Ryan Hale (Daleville)

Cory Gutshall (Pioneer)

Carson Husmann (South Central of Union Mills)

–Honorable Mention–

Nick Babcock (South Newton)

Evan Etchison (Daleville)

Sam Meek (Hauser)

Garrett Lawson (Riverton Parke)

Shom Berry (North Daviess)

Trey Johnson (Hauser)

Peyton Smith (Daleville)

Parker Eickbush (Hauser)

Case Eisenhut (Northeast Dubois)

Kyle Schmack (South Central of Union Mills)

Josh Price (Daleville)

Brogan Sanders (Riverton Parke)

Gabe Wilson (Edinburgh)

