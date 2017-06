Recent Memorial High School graduate Luke Johnston will take his talents on the diamond to the west side of Evansville.

The right-handed pitcher recorded a 1.02 ERA in 41 innings on the mound. He was also 5-0 pitching for the Tigers.

Memorial finished the season with a (20-6) record this season.

