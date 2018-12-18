Memorial’s Lindauer, Combs Commit to DI Football Programs

A dominant duo for Memorial Football makes college commitments official Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Michael Lindauer is set to play for the University of Cincinnati. He was originally committed to Southern Illinois University, where his first cousin and fellow senior Branson Combs will play.

Lindauer was the first football player in Memorial’s modern history to be a Mr. Indiana Football finalist. He passed for 3,858 yards and 51 touchdowns and rushed for 512 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. His 10,805 yards and 127 touchdowns rank fourth on the state’s career passing list.

Combs totaled 3,732 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns over his career. As a senior, he posted 24 receiving touchdowns and 1,517 yards.



Comments

comments