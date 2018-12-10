Memorial’s Lindauer Changes College Choice

Memorial High School All-State quarterback Michael Lindauer has decommitted from Southern Illinois.

The Tigers multi-sport athlete announced on Twitter Monday that he was verbally committing to the University of Cincinnati.

Lindauer and his teammate Branson Combs, who is also his cousin, chose the Salukis earlier this year.

In a previous story, 44Sports talked about Lindauer’s visits with Cincinnati and Indiana football.

Prior to the visits, Lindauer was still set on SIU and the opportunity to play both football and baseball with the Salukis, according to a source close to the situation.

However, after his visit with the Bearcats, Lindauer changed his mind.

The Indiana Mr. Football finalist passed for 3,858 yards and 51 touchdowns in his senior season, while also rushing for 512 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His 10,805 yards and 127 touchdowns rank fourth on the state’s career passing list.

