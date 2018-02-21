Memorial’s Lensing Named Indiana Coach of the Year

Following a 2017 Girls Soccer state title, Angie Lensing is the 2017 USCA State of Indiana Coach of the Year representing the Private/Parochial division.

Lensing, who’s been coaching the Tigers since 1999, has has posted a 293-79-13 record. Four of those wins are state title victories, which is the second-most in Indiana history.

Lensing has also led Memorial to eleven state finals appearances, nine semi-state titles, five regional victories, and 18 sectional championships.

