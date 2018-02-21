44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial’s Lensing Named Indiana Coach of the Year

Memorial’s Lensing Named Indiana Coach of the Year

February 21st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Memorial

Facebook Twitter

Following a 2017 Girls Soccer state title, Angie Lensing is the 2017 USCA State of Indiana Coach of the Year representing the Private/Parochial division.

Lensing, who’s been coaching the Tigers since 1999, has has posted a 293-79-13 record. Four of those wins are state title victories, which is the second-most in Indiana history.

Lensing has also led Memorial to eleven state finals appearances, nine semi-state titles, five regional victories, and 18 sectional championships.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.