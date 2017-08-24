Memorial’s Kiesel Out for the Season, Hart Out Six Weeks

Memorial Football will compete without two of its top players in the coming weeks.

Memorial head football coach John Hurley told 44Sports Thursday wide receiver and defensive back Matt Kiesel is out for the season with a knee injury. Hurley also said offensive lineman Drew Hart, an Eastern Kentucky commit, is out six weeks with an ankle injury.

Hurley told 44Sports sophomore Austin Jones will replace Hart on the field. And sophomore Logan Lively and junior Miguel Turnbaugh Jr. will fill in for Kiesel.

The Tigers will face Daviess County Friday. Catch highlights and more on 44Blitz at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

