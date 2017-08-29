Memorial’s Kiesel Accepts Role on Sidelines with Second Torn ACL

Memorial senior Matt Kiesel is out for the remainder of the Tigers’ football season with his second ACL tear in less than two years.

Kiesel will have surgery Thursday on his left ACL, which he tore during Week 1. He tore his right ACL during the final game of his sophomore season.

So, the receiver is representing the Tigers one last time from the sidelines this Fall, which is taking time to sink in. But, Kiesel has been in this position before: Accepting challenges as they come.



