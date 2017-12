The Eastern Kentucky Colonels signed a state champion to their 2018 roster.

Memorial senior offensive lineman Drew Hart will try to take what he learned with the Tigers to the next level.

Hart made the decision to join EKU football earlier in 2017, but made it official Wednesday by signing his National Letter of Intent.

A large crowd of friends and family joined Hart at the school to watch his dream of playing Division I football become reality.

