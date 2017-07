Lauren Guiao will soon change her team affiliation from Tiger to Boilermaker.

She is headed to Purdue University in the fall, but first will compete in the U.S. Girls Junior Championship.

Guiao participates in the event after fighting through qualifying and making it into the tournament on the last spot.

Stroke play starts Monday, with Guiao teeing off at 8:50 a.m. CDT.

Comments

comments