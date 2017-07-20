44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial’s Drew Hart Commits to EKU

Memorial’s Drew Hart Commits to EKU

July 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Offensive lineman Drew Hart will be able to play his senior season with the Tigers without having to worry about choosing a college.

He announced on Twitter Thursday that he would be joining the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky.

They were one of three teams to offer him a scholarship, joining Illinois State and Indiana State.

EKU is a Division I FCS school in the Ohio Valley Conference, playing teams such as Illinois State and Eastern Illinois.

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a former product of the OVC.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.