Memorial’s Drew Hart Commits to EKU

Offensive lineman Drew Hart will be able to play his senior season with the Tigers without having to worry about choosing a college.

He announced on Twitter Thursday that he would be joining the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky.

They were one of three teams to offer him a scholarship, joining Illinois State and Indiana State.

EKU is a Division I FCS school in the Ohio Valley Conference, playing teams such as Illinois State and Eastern Illinois.

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a former product of the OVC.

