Memorial’s Drew Ashley to Play in North/South All-Star Game

Recent Memorial graduate and Indiana University Baseball commit Drew Ashley will participate in the 44th annual Indiana North/South All-Star Baseball Series as a South All-Star.

He will also compete in the 2017 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series at Ball State University on July 14-16.

Ashley’s commitment to Indiana was announced on Twitter last June. He told 44Sports Southern Indiana, Evansville, Xavier, Tennessee, Liberty, Purdue, Western Kentucky, and Lee University also expressed interest in him.

