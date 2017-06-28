Memorial’s Drew Ashley to Play in North/South All-Star Game
Recent Memorial graduate and Indiana University Baseball commit Drew Ashley will participate in the 44th annual Indiana North/South All-Star Baseball Series as a South All-Star.
He will also compete in the 2017 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series at Ball State University on July 14-16.
Ashley’s commitment to Indiana was announced on Twitter last June. He told 44Sports Southern Indiana, Evansville, Xavier, Tennessee, Liberty, Purdue, Western Kentucky, and Lee University also expressed interest in him.