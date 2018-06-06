Memorial’s Cross Wins Back-to-Back Gatorade Indiana Soccer POY Awards

After winning Gatorade Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors for the 2016-17 season, Memorial’s Andrew Cross finished his senior season strong with a second-straight POY accolade.

The award was announced Wednesday by the organization as Cross joins 49 other winners across the country.

Cross led the Tigers to a 20-2-1 record and an IHSAA Class 2A state championship after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Concordia Lutheran in the finals.

He also scored both goals in the team’s 2-1 state championship win over Chesterton the season before, which meant 2017’s win was a back-to-back state title.

Cross ended the season with 24 goals and 13 assists, which brought his high school career total to 95 goals and 45 assists.

He signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Dayton University in the fall.

With the Gatorade Player of the Year award comes a grant via the organization’s Play It Forward program.

Cross will receive a $1,000 grant to donate to a charitable cause.

