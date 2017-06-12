Memorial’s Cross Named Gatorade Indiana POY

The Gatorade Company announced Memorial junior soccer forward Andrew Cross is its 2016-17 Gatorade Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Cross led the Tigers to the 2A state title this past season after scoring 37 goals and assisting on another 20.

Nine of the goals came in the postseason, where Cross scored in every game.

He also scored both of Memorial’s goals in the state championship, a 2-1 win over Chesterton.

The honor means he is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be handed out later this month.

