Memorial Welcomes Home State Champs

November 27th, 2017 Evansville

Memorial High School welcomes home the state’s 3A football champions.
The school held a pep rally for the team prior to the beginning of class Monday. Memorial defeated Indianapolis Brebeuf 29-17 Friday for the crown.
Two Evansville fire trucks picked up the team for the celebratory ride down Lincoln Avenue before making a grand entrance at the front circle of the school.
Parents, fans, students and staff continued the celebration inside, allowing the coaches and players to give thanks to those who have supported them.

