It has been over a decade, but the Tigers are headed to regionals.

Memorial had to outlast Mt. Vernon in 10 innings to take home a 4-0 victory and the Boonville sectional championship Saturday afternoon.

In a contest not as close, Vincennes Lincoln took home the Jasper crown with a 10-2 win over Southridge.

The two teams now have a couple days to prepare for regionals.

