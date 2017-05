The Tigers play Silver Creek Saturday afternoon, but to get there, they needed a 12-inning win over Vincennes Lincoln.

The Alices led 1-0 heading into the 7th inning, but with Memorial down to its last out, the Tigers came through with an RBI single to send it to extra innings.

Memorial would eventually win 2-1 in the bottom of the 12th, and punch its ticket to semi-state.

The Tigers play at noon.

Comments

comments