Memorial Tennis Player Commits To The Citadel

Brandon Wu has played tennis since a young age and now gets to live his dream of both playing at a high-level and serving the United States of America.

The Memorial senior committed to The Citadel this afternoon, planning on both playing tennis and joining the ROTC program.

His family was on hand to witness the achievement of playing D-I tennis and spoke of his relentless work ethic.

Now all his hard work is paying off as he moves on to the next level.

