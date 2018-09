The No. 3 (2A) Memorial Tigers and No. 6 (3A) Castle Knights boys soccer teams had their match in 2017 come down to penalties and 2018 was no different.

After regulation and two overtime periods, the two teams were locked at 1-1.

Once in PKs, the match ended the same way it did last season, with Memorial on top.

Ben Bersch, Shawn Vieth and Marky Lara all converted as the Tigers grab the 3-1 penalties victory.

