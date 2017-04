The Evansville Memorial baseball team is ranked in the top-10 in the state and added another win to their resume with a 5-2 victory over Mater Dei.

The Tigers beat the Wildcats 3-0 earlier this week at home and now complete the home-and-home sweep after hanging on in the final inning.

Mater Dei had runners on second and third with two outs, but were unable to capitalize.

Comments

comments