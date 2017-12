Home Indiana Evansville Memorial State Title Teams Honored During Bolts’ 2-0 Victory Over Ice Bears December 1st, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Evansville Thunderbolts beat the Knoxville Ice Bears 2-0 at the Ford Center Friday night.

After the first period, Memorial girls soccer, boys soccer, and football teams were honored for their state title victories this fall.

The Bolts return to the Ford Center Saturday to host the Huntsville Havoc.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments