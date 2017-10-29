Memorial Soccer Sweeps State Once Again

The Memorial girls and boys soccer teams have won a state championship in the same season once before.

Just like in 2008, the boys are back-to-back state champions.

Andrew Cross netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran and ends his Tigers career with another piece of hardware.

However, for the girls team this state championship is the first for everyone on the roster.

The 3-1 victory over South Bend St. Joseph is a dream come true for many of the members on the squad.

