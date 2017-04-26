Memorial Services are Set for Halee Rathgeber

Memorial services are set for the young woman who was found dead in Warrick County. A public visitation for 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber will be held Sunday, April 30th from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crossroads Church on Outer Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh.

20-year-old Halee Rathgeber was a USI nursing student who was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the Alcoa soccer complex Monday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agenices continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Rathgeber.

Authorities are unsure if the shooting took place at the soccer complex, but police say that’s where she died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Halee’s family cover funeral expenses. The family has a $10,000 goal, and the page has raised nearly $9,000.

To donate, visit Halee Rathgeber – GoFundMe Page.

There will be a private funeral service held on Monday, May 1st.

